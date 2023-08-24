Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 24th (AAP, ADI, ADMLF, ADSK, AIG, ALAR, ALGN, AMZN, ANF, AVGO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 24th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $215.00 to $225.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 260 ($3.32).

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $244.00 to $255.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from $230.00 to $228.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $224.00 to $232.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $253.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $63.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $8.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $53.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $910.00 to $1,010.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $275.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,600 ($84.21) to GBX 6,500 ($82.93).

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $128.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 420 ($5.36).

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.03).

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $5.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $30.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $22.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $23.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $135.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$61.50 to C$60.50.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $7.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $4.00 to $6.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $4.80 to $5.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $363.00 to $340.00.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.87).

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $237.00 to $226.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) had its target price increased by Noble Financial from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.50 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.30).

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $77.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $89.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $700.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $600.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $545.00 to $668.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $520.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $530.00 to $590.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $570.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $560.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $650.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $550.00 to $650.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $500.00 to $600.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $570.00 to $750.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $475.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $500.00 to $600.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $540.00 to $560.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $575.00 to $600.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Argus from $450.00 to $600.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $610.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $490.00 to $600.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $5.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $10.25 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $365.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $20.00 to $13.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $7.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $230.00 to $360.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 350 ($4.47).

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.50 to $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $180.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.55).

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $108.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $134.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $86.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $128.00 to $137.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $135.00 to $145.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $127.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from £121.50 ($155.01) to £117 ($149.27).

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $99.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $73.00 to $82.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $96.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $81.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $150.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $146.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $120.00 to $150.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $123.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

