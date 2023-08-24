Steven E. Cunningham Sells 7,892 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $396,573.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enova International Trading Down 0.3 %

ENVA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.58. 178,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $58.64.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Enova International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $499.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enova International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 39.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.