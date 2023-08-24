Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $99.93. 2,436,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.03.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

