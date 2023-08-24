Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $217.37

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.37 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 217.50 ($2.77). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.70), with a volume of 199,155 shares.

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 223.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. The stock has a market cap of £876.94 million, a PE ratio of 10,810.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

