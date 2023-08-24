SPDR S&P Retail ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 31,111 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average daily volume of 17,011 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $61.93. 6,446,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $414.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

