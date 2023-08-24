SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,487,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,528% from the previous session’s volume of 582,914 shares.The stock last traded at $20.72 and had previously closed at $20.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBND. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 592,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 103,670 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 116,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.