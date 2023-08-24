Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Trading Down 11.5%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

About Sparta Commercial Services

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.