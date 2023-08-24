Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

SON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

