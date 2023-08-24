Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading Down 2%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 126,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 225,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.06. The company has a market cap of C$837.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.47.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

