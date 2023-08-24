SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $157.06

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $157.06 and last traded at $157.71, with a volume of 1082227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

