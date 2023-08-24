SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.52. 88,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 109,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 413.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

