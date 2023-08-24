Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $189.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Snowflake stock opened at $155.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.64. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $3,027,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

