Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Down 0.2%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57). 24,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 384,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.10 ($0.58).

Smiths News Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.19. The stock has a market cap of £106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.68.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

