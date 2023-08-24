SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 130,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,164,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

SmartRent Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $688.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

