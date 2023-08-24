Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $697.44

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 697.44 ($8.90) and traded as low as GBX 688 ($8.78). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.80), with a volume of 149,699 shares traded.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 696.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 766.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The company has a market cap of £916.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6,272.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Smart Metering Systems

In related news, insider Tim Mortlock acquired 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.60 ($63,779.79). Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

