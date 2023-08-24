Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 258,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
