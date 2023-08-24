SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $222.86 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $222.86 million and approximately $23.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,484,306 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,484,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17388369 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $20,117,329.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

