Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Head to Head Contrast

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Similarweb has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $193.23 million N/A -$83.66 million ($0.75) -9.35 GigaMedia $5.59 million N/A -$2.75 million ($0.16) -9.09

Analyst Recommendations

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Similarweb. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Similarweb and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 1 4 0 2.80 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Similarweb presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 47.10%. Given Similarweb’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -27.49% -280.17% -23.79% GigaMedia -33.90% -3.52% -3.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Similarweb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Similarweb beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, company and forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. Further, the company provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. It serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

