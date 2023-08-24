Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
