ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SUAC) Shares Up 0.1%

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.56. 718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Institutional Trading of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,143,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 112.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 891,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 472,746 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Company Profile

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focuses on identifying businesses in technology and cybersecurity.

