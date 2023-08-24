Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $40.98. 5,495,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,454,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

