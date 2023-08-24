Sernova (TSE:SVA) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.78. 61,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 109,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Sernova Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of C$227.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.08.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

