Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $126.96

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.96 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.64). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 127.30 ($1.62), with a volume of 4,428 shares.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £742.61 million, a P/E ratio of 894.36, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78.

Seplat Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6,428.57%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

