Secret (SIE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $576.82

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $576.82 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00164452 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00049432 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00028006 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003784 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00257312 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,805.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.