Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000. Broadcom comprises about 2.6% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.32.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $864.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,320. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $871.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $356.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

