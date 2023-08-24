Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.8% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.66. The company had a trading volume of 946,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,584. The firm has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.75.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

