Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00.

8/3/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $86.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

7/11/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.37. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.64%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.