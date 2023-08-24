Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

OR stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,985,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,839,000 after buying an additional 449,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,668,000 after buying an additional 3,282,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,837,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,310,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after buying an additional 85,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

