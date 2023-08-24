Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.23

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 7079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Scor Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Scor had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Articles

