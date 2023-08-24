SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Shares Down 6.7%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 268,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 712,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

SciSparc Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Get SciSparc alerts:

Institutional Trading of SciSparc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.87% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.