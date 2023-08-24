Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,189 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 12.3% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $61,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 491,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,058. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

