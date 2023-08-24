Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up approximately 5.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $34,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,288. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

