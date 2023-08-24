Safe (SAFE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 52.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Safe has a market capitalization of $124.40 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 69.3% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00022560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00164894 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00027967 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.90787559 USD and is up 9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.