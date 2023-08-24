RVL Pharmaceuticals plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.03. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. It is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.