Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.74

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.74 and traded as high as C$39.34. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$39.20, with a volume of 137,449 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.93.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

