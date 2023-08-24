RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading 24.2% Higher

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 24.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.03 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). 435,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the average session volume of 52,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

