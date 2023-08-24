RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Acquires £99,760 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pryce bought 14,500 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £99,760 ($127,277.37).
Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 27th, Simon Pryce purchased 16,400 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £124,640 ($159,020.16).
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Simon Pryce bought 29,000 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($297,473.85).
RS Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 726.20 ($9.27) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 756.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 846.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. RS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,134 ($14.47).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS Group
RS Group Company Profile
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RS Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.