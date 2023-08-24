RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Acquires £99,760 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pryce bought 14,500 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £99,760 ($127,277.37).

On Thursday, July 27th, Simon Pryce purchased 16,400 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £124,640 ($159,020.16).

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Simon Pryce bought 29,000 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($297,473.85).

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 726.20 ($9.27) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 756.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 846.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. RS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,134 ($14.47).

RS1 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.40) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.03) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.67) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.35).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

