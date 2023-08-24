Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

ABCM stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. Abcam has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 198.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Abcam by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abcam by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

