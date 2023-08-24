Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) to Underperform

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Breville Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Breville Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Breville Group

Breville Group Price Performance

Breville Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVILF opened at C$13.05 on Tuesday. Breville Group has a 1 year low of C$11.76 and a 1 year high of C$14.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.59.

(Get Free Report)

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.