Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) to Underperform

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Breville Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.
