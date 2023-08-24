Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $830.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $820.00 to $830.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 18th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $903.27.

REGN stock opened at $840.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $847.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,171 shares of company stock worth $11,770,597 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

