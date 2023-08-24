Roscan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 49,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 45,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

