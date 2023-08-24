Robex Resources (RBX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.18 million for the quarter. Robex Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 21.80%.

Robex Resources stock opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$261.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.08. Robex Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

