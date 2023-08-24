Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $360.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.59), with a volume of 31150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372 ($4.75).
Robert Walters Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 406.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 443.33. The stock has a market cap of £263.65 million, a PE ratio of 675.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.19.
Robert Walters Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,339.62%.
Insider Transactions at Robert Walters
Robert Walters Company Profile
Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.
