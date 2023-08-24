RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

