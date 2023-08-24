Rio Novo Gold (TSE:RN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rio Novo Gold Inc. (TSE:RN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Rio Novo Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 34,500 shares traded.
Rio Novo Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13.
About Rio Novo Gold
Rio Novo Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops gold mineral resource properties in Brazil and Colombia. It holds interests in the Almas Gold Project located in the Tocantins State, Brazil; the Matupá Gold Project located in the Mato Grosso State, Brazil; and the Tolda Fria Gold Project located in the Caldas State, Colombia.
