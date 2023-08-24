Rhumbline Advisers Has $165 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,379 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $165,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

