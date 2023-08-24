Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.13. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

