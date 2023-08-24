Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Down 4.7%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $162.00. Approximately 447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

Reserve Petroleum Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.58.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

The Reserve Petroleum Company operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

