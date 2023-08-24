Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.89.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $43.50 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.