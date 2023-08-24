Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Buys $256,500.00 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 2nd, Gerard Johan Hart purchased 15,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 486,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The stock has a market cap of $165.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.87. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. The company had revenue of $417.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,956,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

