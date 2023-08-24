Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Buys $256,500.00 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gerard Johan Hart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Gerard Johan Hart purchased 15,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 486,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The stock has a market cap of $165.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,956,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
